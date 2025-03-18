By: Ernie Wren

This week was quite active, with the biggest story being that of the Hartsburg wildfires that forced a voluntary evacuation notice by the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. Evacuees were told to go to the Ashland Optimist building to check in and/or find alternative places to stay until the evacuation order was lifted. Miraculously, the rain started pounding shortly after, allowing residents to return that evening. You can read more about that in today’s Journal.

Also in the news were the public responses to the gravel parking lot ordinance by the city and a rebuttal in today’s Journal from the owners of Black Dog Outdoors to the city’s accounting of the situation.

In one of the more focused political comments from Ward One council candidates, voters are provided a stark difference in replies from both in which to help them decide for the April elections. Ward 1 Candidate Loren Plank stated that, “As a candidate for Ward #1 Alderman, I pledge to introduce a motion on my first day to repeal the ordinance requiring parking lots in the City of Ashland to be constructed with a hard surface. Our city should uphold the same high standards for the quality of its streets and roads as it expects from businesses and residents regarding parking lots.”

Ward 1 Candidate Kent Dunwiddie stated, “I don’t agree with eliminating or changing ordinances to accommodate an individual or two that have failed to comply after being given multiple opportunities and options. I believe the city and the business in question could work together for a solution to meet the city ordinance. Compromise could be made by both parties to meet this requirement.”

This coming Sunday I would love to see many of you stop by, say “Happy Birthday” to my mother, enjoy some snacks, and chat a bit. “The family of Darla Wren would like to invite family and friends to join her in celebrating her 85th birthday on Sunday, March 23rd, at the American Legion Hall in downtown Ashland. The doors will be open from 11am-2pm. You are invited to stop in to wish her a happy birthday and enjoy some snacks and music. No gifts, but birthday cards are appreciated.

There will be a tasty “Chili Lunch” on Saturday, March 29th, from 11am to 2pm at the American Legion Hall in downtown Ashland. You can go to 123 E. Broadway to eat in or take out. This meal helps support our local legion and auxiliary. Prices range from $3 for a hot dog to $8 for a chili or chili dog. Dessert, drink, and vegetables included.

The Family of Christ Lutheran Church Fish Fry (drive thru only) is coming up, Friday April 11th, 4-7pm at 408 S. Main St. in Ashland. I love this event, as they have THE BEST fish and chips which remind me of my time eating in Ireland!

This last week’s evacuation event, and the coming together of the community and emergency services, brings to mind a favorite quote from the 1980’s TV show “A-Team”: “I love it when a plan comes together!” Thank you to all those who helped this past Friday evening.