By: Ernie Wren

It’s great to be back after a vacation! New Orleans, Florida, and Universal Studios were a lot of fun, but the 90-degree weather, hot sun, and 12-ft alligators in the water are not my landscape! So, what’s going on “around town” this week?

The Ashland Police Department has announced the promotion of Officer Rick Smith to a second sergeant position; it is well deserved! Police Chief Scott Young has transformed our law enforcement since taking over, and a strong part of that is the hiring and promoting of talented young officers. Congratulations to Sergeant Smith!

Need some summer fun? Stop by the library for “Summer Reading 2025”. This year, Summer Reading invites you to explore the vibrant and multifaceted world around you through the power of reading. “It’s free, and we have versions for all ages. Get your Summer Reading trackers below or at your library, then take on reading and activity challenges all summer long to earn rewards and be entered into a drawing for bigger prizes. Complete your reading and activities to earn rewards. Summer Reading runs through August 2, 2025.” (dbrl.org).

Just a reminder that Fall is quickly coming up, and a couple of exciting events are taking shape. The highly anticipated Cattlemen Days Rodeo is set to return this year with thrilling events, top-notch rodeo athletes, and family-friendly entertainment, and we are excited to announce that tickets for the 2025 event went on sale May 1st at 10:00am CST! (https://cattlemendaysrodeo.com/)

The Ashland Betterment Coalition is hosting the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4th at 9am. The parade begins at the primary school, travels north on Henry Clay Blvd., turns west at the roundabout, goes through the business district on Broadway, then turns south on Main Street. Visit their facebook page for more details about how to sign up to be in the parade.

Ashland Betterment Coalition is also partnering with the Southern Boone Area YMCA again this year to host the “Ignite the Sky” community fireworks event on Saturday, July 19th from 6-9pm.

This year, rodeo fans can skip the lines and secure their seats early with just a few clicks through our new ticketing partner ETIX. This move makes it easier than ever for rodeo enthusiasts from near and far to plan their visit to Ashland, Missouri, for an unforgettable weekend of heart-pounding action.

There is the Fall Festival scheduled for September 13th, Saturday, starting at 9am. Per the city, “Come join in on the fun! Lots of wonderful things to do. There will be a Vendors and Concessions. If you would like to be a vendor the link will is posted below.

https://www.ashlandmo.us/162/Fall-Festival”.

If you’ve driven by the Southern Boone Area YMCA you’ve noticed some major dirt work, going on. It’s great to see the expansion of parking, trails, and other activities being planned. An exciting future of fields, courts, and hopefully swimming will be in the near future! Stay tuned.

June Trivia Fact: If you take a quick peek at your calendar, you’ll notice that June is unique in that it begins on a different day to every other month of the year.