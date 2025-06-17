By: Ernie Wren

SAVE THE DATE: An elementary summer school tradition returns! The 4th Grade Lemonade Stands will take place on Wednesday, June 25th, in the elementary school cafeteria. Drinks will be served from 8:30-10:30am AND 12:40-2:40pm. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend, with all proceeds going to the charity of the highest earning lemonade stand. A great cause put forth by great students at a great school district!

