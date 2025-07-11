By: Ernie Wren

Going into its 4th year, this Saturday, July 12th, from 9am-2pm at the Ashland City Park is the annual Ashland Pride Festival. The event has steadily grown over the years and will now feature over 50 different vendors. It will also feature over 20 artists, pole fitness, Logboat Brewery, and food trucks. A parade will kickoff at 8:15am from the Southern Boone Library, down Broadway, to Henry Clay, and then the park.

The Hartsburg Lions Annual Fireworks show will be this Saturday, July 12th, beginning at dark. The fireworks extravaganza provided by Eagle-Flight Fireworks has been truly outstanding year after year, and this year should be the same! I love this evening each year, as a great way to bring out the lawn chairs, visit with community friends, watch the show, and enjoy some delicious concessions which open at 6pm. The Lions Club has been a staple in the community for many years, so grab the family and come out to show your support.

Soon after, on July 19th, Saturday a week later, Ashland will be celebrating with its “2025 Ignite the Sky” from 6pm-9pm (when the show begins). This will be held at the Southern Boone Area YMCA and community members are encouraged to bring a chair/blanket and grab some seating behind the Y. You’ll be able to enjoy The Color Guard, patriotic music, and another round of camaraderie. Now that we are in the year leading up to our great nation’s 250th anniversary, this is a fantastic way to celebrate!

July 26th: DOUBLE THE FUN! Kids will enjoy a fund day on a slip-n-slide, face painting, and yard games at the Ashland Villa Community Event. Additionally, they will get to visit and chat with senior residents, sharing stories and laughter. The event will be at the Villa, 301 S. Henry Clay Blvd from 2pm-6pm. Lakenade will be on hand selling fresh lemonade, along with some complimentary snacks and refreshments. The first 40 children to attend will receive a free backpack!

No doubt we have had some HOT weather lately, and here is a great way to cool off! The Southern Boone Community Pool which is owned and operated by the Ashland Optimist Club, will be hosting a “Glowing Pool Party” on July 26th, Saturday night, from 9pm to 10:30pm. Tickets are only $7 and can be bought at the pool or online via their Facebook page. This will a splashing good time with glow sticks and lots of fun that the whole family can enjoy!

REMINDERS: The “Honky Tonk” event being hosted by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce on August 16th from 7pm-10pm at the Ashland Optimist Club. Per their posting: Get ready for a night of live music, dancing, and good old-fashioned fun at the Ashland Optimist Club! Check out the Chamber’s Facebook page for ticket information.