By: Ernie Wren

This has been one of those weeks with not a lot going on “Around Town.” There are times in small communities in which life is relatively quiet.

I did get a chance to speak briefly with Mayor Dorise Slinker regarding ordinances that appear to not be enforced. Specifically, one-way direction on Redbud Lane, and those garage sale and other signs that seem to litter up the roundabouts and corners long after they’ve expired. Regarding Redbud, he stated city staff have recently discussed that issue and officers would be enforcing it soon. He stated that as for the signs, he’d look into it. It’s nice to live in a community in which these are some of the “issues,” as opposed to what we see in nearby larger cities.

No Excuse Absentee Voting has begun for the Boone County August 5 Special Election! Your library is here to help you make an informed decision while you exercise your civic duty.

Watch the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County election forum on our YouTube channel at dbrl.me/11h. (Skip to 35:30 for the ballot issue if you aren’t in Columbia Ward 2.) You can also explore our election guide at dbrl.me/11g. (FB). The issue is this: Shall the County of Boone, Missouri exempt senior citizens from increases in the property tax liability to all the taxing authorities due on such senior citizens’ primary residence? Otherwise, it’s mostly for Columbia, Harrisburg, and Callaway County.

However, some exciting action is taking place with “The Magic of Art With Tommy Terrific” at the library, Thursdays, August 7th, from 10am to 10:45am. “With the help of his magical guidebook and the audience, Tommy Terrific performs magic representing different art mediums, from pencils and paints to crayons and clay. With each trick, you’ll also learn about classical styles of art in a kid-friendly way, from the Renaissance to modern art. Families, suggested for ages five and older. “(FB)

Here’s the scoop for next on the community agenda: the Cattlemen Days Rodeo Friday & Saturday, August 22 & 23, 2025. Showtimes for both nights are at 8:00 pm CDT.

The rodeo will be at the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena, Ashland, MO. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo is a longstanding tradition—since 1973, this PRCA-sanctioned spectacle has been one of mid-Missouri’s most popular summer events. New this year is reserved seating. Online seat selection is now available via ETIX. Capacity is capped at 3,200 seats per night, with an additional 240 standing-room-only tickets in key areas.

Ticket Price: $22 per ticket (plus a $3 online fee), a slight increase to accommodate seating upgrades. In-person purchases are available before the event. Ushers will help with crowd control, entry, and seating logistics. Competitions Include: Bareback riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding—featuring elite PRCA and WPRA athletes.

Family Fun: Calf scrambles for children under twelve during intermission, plus live music after each performance.

And don’t miss the morning parade at 9 am on Saturday, August 23.