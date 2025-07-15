By: Ernie Wren

Looks like the city may be starting to stripe again at the intersection of Broadway and Main soon. According to city notes, Mayor Dorise Slinker asked the status of the striping machine being used on Main Street/Broadway. Kevin Crooks reported that the public works department has been working on concrete street repairs recently and reminded the Board they only have two employees. Mr. Crooks stated there are several storm water concerns due to the continued rain. He stated they should have the striping done by the end of July.

It might be time to see if the Ashland Police Department can monitor Redbud Lane a bit more, as some drivers are not adhering to the one-way traffic flow, even given the clear signage.

As was mentioned last week, Governor Kehoe vetoed the request for $11 million for Ashland infrastructure improvements. City Administrator Kyle Michel stated this does not stop our wastewater project, and that the city will be looking at other options for funding. He informed the Board that over the next couple of months we may be having special meetings or agenda items relating to financing options to consider for that project.

There are lots of events coming up! July 19th, Saturday of this week, Ashland will be celebrating with its “2025 Ignite the Sky” event from 6pm-9pm (when the show begins). This will be held at the Southern Boone Area YMCA and community members are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket and grab some seating behind the Y. You’ll be able to enjoy The Color Guard, patriotic music, and camaraderie. Kudos to the Ashland Betterment Coalition for making this happen each year, along with the Southern Boone YMCA and Eagle Flight fireworks.

On July 26th: DOUBLE THE FUN! Kids will enjoy a fun day on a slip-n-slide, face painting, and yard games at the Ashland Villa Community Event. Additionally, they will get to visit and chat with senior residents, at the Villa, 301 S. Henry Clay Blvd from 2-6pm. The first forty children to attend will receive a free backpack!

The Southern Boone Community Pool, which is owned and operated by the Ashland Optimist Club, will be hosting a “Glowing Pool Party” on Saturday, July 26th, from 9-10:30pm. Tickets are only $7 and can be bought at the pool or online via their Facebook page.

On August 9th, Woody’s is hosting a free kids fest from 12-3 in their parking lot with pony rides, a bounce house and more!

There’s a “Honky Tonk” event being hosted by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce on August 16th from 7-10pm at the Ashland Optimist Club. Dance lessons are from 6-7 pm, and the event features live music from 54 Country – bringing the best of country tunes to keep you dancing all night long! Check out the Chamber’s Facebook page for ticket information.

Also on August 16th, there will be a football fundraiser – “The Kickoff” at 5:30 pm at the Southern Boone High School.

Ashland Trivia: Ashland reportedly had the first telephone line in Missouri outside of St. Louis in the late 1800’s. The line was established by William Bass and JW Johnston to connect a general store in Ashland to a branch store in Guthrie. They strung the lines themselves, via poles and trees, and used homemade phones like Graham Bell’s 1876 patent. This occurred before normal commercial telephone exchanges and was used to highlight Ashland as a frontrunner in modern technologies. (Community Heritage Documents)