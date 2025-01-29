By: Ernie Wren

Kudos to the administrators at the City of Ashland for upgrading their website and making it more intuitive and interactive. Here’s what’s new:

Updated and comprehensive information

Improved site mapping for easier navigation

New tools to report issues and contact City staff

Enhanced email notification systems for meeting agendas, news releases, and more!

Site address will remain unchanged, www.ashlandmo.us

Parents of students, businesses and interested community members should take note; the Southern Boone School District’s “College and Career Fair” is to be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 8:30am to 1:30pm at the HS gym. This is a fantastic opportunity for students to find out about career paths and educational opportunities, meet with representatives from various industries and educational centers, and learn about internships and summer employment.

While I teach at a local college and support higher education, I am also a huge fan of trade schools and apprenticeships which can quickly assist a young person with moving into a successful career. Those interested in representing their business or institution can contact Assistant Superintendent Jacob Watson at jwatson@sbschools.us or call (573) 657-2147.

Speaking of Southern Boone students, shout out “CONGRATS” to the Southern Boone Boys Wrestling for winning their first Tri-County Wrestling Team Championship! The wresting program has come a long way since its beginning. A shout out also goes out to the coaches and parents that help support the youth in this activity.

If you are looking for a fun, yet warm, way to enjoy watching some basketball next month, the 2025 Southern Boone Classic kicks off February 3rd through the 8th at the high school. Some exciting teams are joining in this tournament: Southern Boone, Kirksville, Hickman, Ft. Zumwalt, Southern Riverview Gardens, and Gateway Legacy. Check out the Southern Boone Athletics Facebook page for a schedule or the Southern Boone Athletics website.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, I would like to put in a plug for local businesses which have had it tight due to recent weather conditions. Local businesses are always supporting community and school causes, so let us show them support when we can.

I know “In ANY Event” has some great candies, flowers, and gifts for your loved one. Perhaps some gift certificates or treats from some of our local eateries might also be appreciated. Word of Mouth Catering has delicious rolls, Trail Boss some great BBQ, José Jalapeños fantastic Mexican food, Copper Kettle for breakfast, Heart of the Home Bakery, In The Mix Custom Cookies and the Dandy Lion as well.

If you can support local businesses, please do!

Reminders: Ashland Optimist’s annual “Pancake Day” will be hosted on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, from 6:30am to 11:30am at 511 Optimist Drive (the big blue Optimist Building by the rodeo). Prices are $10 for adults, Kids 4yr. to 12yr. $5, and under 4yr eats free. All proceeds support our community and youth programs.

If you are interested in what is going on with the Ashland City Park, you might want to attend the Monday, February 24th “City Park Master Plan Presentation” at 6pm, City Hall location of 101 W. Broadway in Ashland.

Groundhog Day is on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025. Be sure to watch “Groundhog Day” in celebration, and remember,

“There is no way that this winter is ever going to end as long as this groundhog keeps seeing his shadow. I don’t see any other way out. He’s got to be stopped. And I have to stop him.” -Phil Connors, Groundhog Day