By: Ernie Wren

One of my favorite breakfast days is coming up next month, the Ashland Optimist’s annual “Pancake Day” on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, from 6:30-11:30am at 511 Optimist Drive. Prices are $10 for adults, Kids 4yr. to 12yr. $5, and under 4yr eats free. All proceeds support our community and youth programs such as: soccer, basketball, t-ball, community swimming pool, respect for law, oratorical and essay contests, and much more. So, pop out and enjoy a hearty home cooked breakfast!

Giving a shout out of encouragement to Hope Sickmeier, Southern Boone Learning Garden’s teacher, as she recovers from surgery after breaking her leg this past Friday. Hope has done so much for the community and kids, but they are all in good hands with Lyra Noce taking over in her absence. The Learning Garden is gearing up towards spring, check out their website or Facebook page to see what you can do to give them a hand.

If you are interested in what is going on with the Ashland City Park, you might want to attend the Monday, February 24th “City Park Master Plan Presentation” at 6pm, City Hall location of 101 W. Broadway in Ashland. Per the city announcement:

“Join the Parks and Recreation Board for a presentation on the City Park master planning project! Over the past few months, we have been hard at work reviewing public survey feedback to create a plan that reflects the community’s vision for our park. At this meeting, you’ll:

Get an inside look at the proposed improvement phases.

Learn about the details and costs for each phase.

Hear how the Park Board prioritized these improvements.

Discover ways you can get involved and help bring these plans to life!

I always try to keep Southern Boone’s communities in mind when writing for the Journal, and one of the lesser mentioned locations is Wilton. I recently came across an interesting book by David P. Sapp titled “Wilton, Boone County, Missouri: A History and Stories of a River Town” by Barnes and Noble.

The overview provides the following: “Wilton in Boone County, Missouri, was born of the Missouri River, grew up with the coming of the railroad, and was drained of most of its energy by the automobile. It has been home to a succession of settlers, preachers, river men, speculators, entrepreneurs, and the “regular folks,” all with visions and dreams. In a way, its story is the story of small-town America. In addition to the town’s story, this book is especially rich with the names and actions of not only the movers and shakers but also the many folks who called the river bottoms near Wilton home..” For an enjoyable read on a town that is much more than just a great place to eat and listen to music, check it out.

As a former math teacher, I am reminded of a funny Marting Luther King Jr. joke, given that this week we celebrated this great man’s achievements. Why did Martin Luther King Jr. get an “A” in math? He was good at finding solutions to inequalities.