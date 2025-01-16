By: Ernie Wren

How about this global warming, huh? This past week has been quite an adventure in snow and ice. School kids, and teachers, have certainly enjoyed the extra week off from classes, although I was a bit disappointed that my first full week of subbing scheduled since my surgery was canceled. But there will be more!

It was heartwarming to see a number of people like Kent Dunwiddie, offering to use their trucks and ATVs to help people who were stuck. Along with this there were a number of elderly people who had local kids shoveling their walks for free. God Bless small communities like ours.

I would also like to give a shout out to the school district for their efforts in making sure our kids are safe on the roads. Catching dissension for calling school off comes with the territory, but they put the kids first. I have never been a fan of school buses simply because they do not have seat belts, and the thought of these kids being transported around on icy and snow-covered roads is not a good vision.

Ashland Public Works did a fantastic job getting the main streets cleared, as did the county with main roads, but even then, when you have an ice base before the snow, it is going to be rough. I know Rt. A was not clear until later Friday. But again, thanks to all that work towards the safety of others. You are appreciated.

Speaking of schools, in case you missed it, the overall first semester grade point averages for each Missouri State High School Athletic Association sport/team activity came out, and these student athletes are really kicking it! When you think about the time in school, followed by practice and games, then late night studying (and weekends), they really show commitment. The grade point averages per team are as follows: Volleyball (3.90), Girls Cross Country (3.86), Girls Golf (3.86), Marching Band (3.69), Football Cheer (3.59), Boys Soccer (3.55), Football (3.55), Softball (3.51), Boys Cross Country (3.33), and an overall average of 3.61. Fantastic job kids!

As we start the new year, if you are 50 years of age or older, consider joining the Senior Center. They have a lot of fun with their Dinner Days, monthly dances (this month its on January 25th, Saturday, 7pm to 10pm, at the Senior Center with the Silver Wings band). Their annual “Spring Fling” is scheduled for March 6th and 7th, so put that on your calendars.

I also want to take time to thank all of you for giving me the story ideas and/or providing club activity updates last year. With so many things going on in Southern Boone, feel free to email me at erniewren@gmail.com to offer an idea, or message me on Facebook.

“Winter is begun here, now, I suppose. It blew part of the hair off the dog yesterday & got the rest this morning.” – letter to Chatto and Windus, October 21, 1892. Published in The Fence Painter, Winter, 2004.