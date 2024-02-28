By: Ernie Wren

The city and school district elections are right around the corner, and I am relieved to see that the Boone County Journal is offering the opportunity to ask the candidates questions. This is important, as there are “political promises” being made by candidates in social media that need to be clarified and/or called out in my opinion. Are candidates making realistic promises, and how are these candidates planning to follow through? Have new candidates and incumbents followed through on previous commitments? A virtual forum will be held on March 25th, more information to follow. Send any questions you might have by March 15th to the Journal at bocojoreporter@gmail.com.

I am excited to see the “Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club” being established! The Southern Boone School District encourages all interested community members ages 50+ and business leaders to join the Golden Eagles Club and participate in this inaugural event. There is a kickoff community breakfast and program scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th, 8:30am, at the Southern Boone High School Commons.

From the Southern Boone County School District’s statement; “The Golden Eagles Club Community Breakfast and Program is an excellent opportunity for community members ages 50+ and business leaders to connect with each other, engage with the school community, and actively participate in the progress of the Southern Boone School District.”

Make plans to attend if you can, and learn more about both the successes, and the needs, still facing our district. Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP by going online to sbschools.us/golden or by calling the Southern Boone School District Central Office at 573-657-2147. The deadline to RSVP is Friday, March 15th. Your support and involvement will help contribute to the continued success and growth of our school district and vibrant community.

Reminders of Fun Events: The annual “Spring Fling” fundraiser for the Southern Boone Senior Center is coming up on March 7th and 8th! Meal prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 12. Everyone is welcome, with activities and food being served from 11am to 2pm each day.

The annual Lutheran Fish Fry is also Friday, March 8th, from 4pm to 7pm at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 408 S. Main Street in Ashland.

On April 19th, there will be the “Community Lot Party” from 5pm to 9pm, on S. Main in Ashland. Hosted by the YMCA, Body Flow Chiropractic, The Callaway Bank and Angell & Co. Insurance, this event will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks provided, with live music from SoulRoot! and vendor Gino’s Italian Ice for sale. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Five crazy political promises made in the past:

• John Edwards promised to cure diabetes, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s

• Al Gore promised that zebras will not change their spots.

• Herbert Hoover promised a chicken in every pot.

• Newt Gingrich promised a moon colony.

• Sarah Palin promised to stand by America’s North Korean Allies.