By: Ernie Wren

Outside of our city being “halfway between Columbia and Jefferson City,” there has been discussion over the years as to how Ashland could establish a clear identity that is marketable.

About ten years back or so, the city parks board moved the fall festival to the summer and dubbed it “Lemonade Daze” in an attempt to secure a clear theme like what Hartsburg has with the Pumpkin Festival. Unfortunately, it did not stick as summertime proved to be difficult when competing with other established gatherings such as the Show Me State Games, etc. We do not have much in the way of historical buildings, outside of the old concrete jail on Redbud Drive.

What could Ashland establish as an attraction point without utilizing limited funds? One possibility would be creating the world’s smallest park, which according to Guinness Book of World Records is currently Mills End Park, Portland, Oregon. It is essentially a single tree park, two feet across, with a total area of 452 inches. We could do one that is only one and a half feet across downtown and take the record. I wonder if the Ashland Betterment Coalition or parks board would be game?

I am sure there are several great ideas out there that you readers have! The City of Ashland is always looking for Ashland residents that would like to influence the direction our city takes. If you are interested in serving on a city board or commission, go to www.ashlandmo.us to fill out an application. You can also stop by at the “City Social,” today, Wednesday, Feb. 26th, 5:30-6:30pm at Woody’s, or downtown at city hall during the day.

Parents and high schoolers, the application deadline for lifeguards for the local Ashland Optimist Community Pool is this Friday, Feb. 28th. They are hiring staff and lifeguards. To apply, go to the web page www.ashlandoptimist.org or their FB page for links and forms. Personally, this is one of the coolest (but hottest temperature wise!) jobs for local youth. Lifeguards must be 15 years of age, which is a requirement set by the Red Cross for lifeguard certification.

Reminders: The HS boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are hosting a fundraiser trivia night on Saturday March 1st at 6:00 pm in the middle school cafetorium. The theme is “Through the Decades.” All proceeds will go to the SBC Soccer Boosters Club. Registration/tickets can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/cxuuwmfv or go to the Southern Boone Soccer Booster Club FB page for the sign-up link.

There is also the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s “Trivia Night,” on Wednesday, Mar. 26th, 5:30-9pm, at Woody’s. A table of eight for $175 includes a FREE large, one-topping pizza. Register or sponsor by contacting Christine at River Region Credit Union.

March is coming up fast, and on the 6th and 7th will be the Senior Center’s “Spring Fling” with items for sale. This is always a fun event, and we are all ready for spring weather!