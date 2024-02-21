By: Ernie Wren

Who wants to have a fling? If you do, you’re in luck, because the annual “Spring Fling” fundraiser for the Southern Boone Senior Center is coming up on March 7th and 8th! I’ve been to this fundraiser many times over the years, and you’ll experience great food, silent auction items, and wonderful company! Meal prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 12. Everyone is welcome, with activities and food being served from 11am to 2pm each day. Thursday’s menu features “Little Cheddar Meat Loaves” with macaroni & cheese. On Friday, they will serve ham with hash brown casserole. Book your lunch plans now and drive on over to 406 Douglas Drive in Ashland!

Speaking of parties, you won’t want to miss the April 19th “Community Lot Party” from 5pm to 9pm, on S. Main in Ashland. Hosted by the YMCA, Body Flow Chiropractic, The Callaway Bank and Angell & Co. Insurance, this event will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks provided. There will also be live music from SoulRoot!, and Gino’s Italian Ice for sale. Attendance is free and open to the public. Thank your sponsors while you’re at it!

Having enjoyed a great fish fry from Hartsburg this past Friday, I’m already looking forward to the next one. It will be held on Friday March 8th, from 4pm to 7pm at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 408 S. Main Street in Ashland. I could tell you all about the menu, but there are two delicious, fantastic, marvelous words to sum up why you need to go: Fish & Chips. Ok, maybe that’s three. Lutherans sure do know how to cook up a great meal! So enjoy, and if you see my favorite pastor and fellow Optimist there, wish Elmer Schiefer a happy belated 98th birthday!

Trivia: Fish fries during the Lenten season came over to America in the 1800’s by way of German and Polish immigrants who brought over their Catholic traditions. The Midwest quickly adopted this tradition, and it is still the area with the most fish fries. During the 1920’s prohibition era, many taverns that no longer served booze started offering supper clubs and Friday fish fries to keep their doors open. And finally, McDonald’s started offering the Fillet-O-Fish due to Catholic customers not buying hamburgers during Lent. So, let’s thank the Catholic Church for its part in bringing fish fry traditions to our area, and let’s pop over to the Lutheran Church on March 8th!