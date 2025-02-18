By: Ernie Wren

I received the following from a soccer parent and would encourage everyone to attend this event and support the soccer teams if they can. The high school boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are hosting a fundraiser trivia night on Sat., March 1st at 6pm in the middle school cafeteria. The theme is “Through the Decades.”

All proceeds will go to the SBC Soccer Boosters Club. Registration/tickets can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/cxuuwmfv or go to the Southern Boone Soccer Booster Club FB page for the sign-up link.

Next up is of course the weather for this week. Most of you tune in to KOMU or the weather channels, I turn into my friend Rodney Davis on Facebook, who seems to be far more accurate! Rodney states, “I still think at this point Springfield, north to about Lebanon, MO is going to be in the sweet spot with heaviest snow but the NAM and some of the other short-range models like the HRW-FV3 are bringing some of that heavier snow a little bit further north so it is something to definitely watch.”

So, I am guessing we will end up with around 6”, which is perfectly fine without the ice. Seems ol’ Punxsutawney Phil may have been correct about how much winter was left after all!

Unfortunately, the other news this week is that Yummy YO’s is closing after being open just over a year. They certainly gave it all they could, and as great business owners and people, I hope they are able to revisit this idea in the future.

Parents and high schoolers, the application deadline for lifeguards for the local Ashland Optimist Community Pool is Feb. 28. They are hiring staff and lifeguards. To apply, go to the web page www.ashlandoptimist.org or go to their FB page.

Personally, I think this is one of the coolest (but hottest temperature wise!) jobs for local youth. Lifeguards must be 15 years of age, which is a requirement set by the Red Cross for lifeguard certification.

Speaking of Optimists, they are a public, open membership organization that serve as a “Friend of Youth” in the community. They have weekly Saturday meetings, at 7:30 a.m. at the Ashland Optimist building.

This Sat., Feb. 22nd, their program will be provided by Dr. Dawn Day, who is our middle school principal. For this meeting, the Optimists are collecting individually wrapped snacks to send back with Dr. Day to support our middle school teachers and staff.

If you would like to donate, some ideas for items might be granola bars, fruit bars, Little Debbies, snack crackers, or fun size candies. Optimist meetings are open to the public and serve as a great way to get to know everyone in town.

Reminders: If you are interested in what is going on with the Ashland City Park, you might want to attend the Monday, February 24th “City Park Master Plan Presentation” at 6pm, at City Hall.

There is also Ashland Betterment Coalition’s “Trivia Night,” on Wednesday, March 26th, 5:30pm to 9pm, at Woody’s Pub & Grub. A table of eight for $175 includes a FREE large, one-topping pizza. Register or sponsor by February 15 by contacting Christine at River Region Credit Union.

March is coming up fast, and on the 6th and 7th will be the Senior Center’s “Spring Fling” with items for sale. This is always a fun event, and I think we are all ready for spring weather!

“You want a prediction about the weather, you’re asking the wrong Phil. I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life.” – Phil Connors, Groundhog Day