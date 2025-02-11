By: Ernie Wren

I encourage people to shop locally as much as possible, given that local businesses support and contribute to our community. For Valentine’s Day this Friday, you could purchase a Mid Missouri Arts Alliance gift card for your friend or valentine, which can be redeemed on events, exhibition entries, classes, workshops, and one-of-a-kind artwork in the gift shop. They are located at 115 E. Broadway in Ashland, so stop in and look around at some remarkably interesting art and support a local non-profit.

The City of Ashland and Mayor Dorise Slinker continue to show their commitment to support local business growth. On Wednesday, March 19th, from 5pm to 7pm at City Hall, there will be an “Entrepreneur Workshop”. Here’s their announcement; “Please join us at City Hall to learn more about entrepreneurial resources available to Ashland/Southern Boone residents. This session will offer an opportunity to learn about certain programs and organizations in Boone County that can help entrepreneurs find success. We will be joined by staff from REDI, SBDC, and other organizations. Each provides education on the services they offer. There is no cost to this event and light refreshments will be provided.”

Public Works Director James Creel provided the city council with an update in January (from the city minutes). He stated they are still progressing on the Oak Street/Caspian Circle storm water projects easement negotiations. The Corps of Engineers have approved plans for the TAP grant work, and all ROW/Easement documents are completed. Upon MoDOT approval, staff will make efforts to obtain easements from project partners and affected property owners. The contract will be awarded no later than March 1, 2025.

If you are interested in what is going on with the Ashland City Park, you might want to attend the Monday, February 24th “City Park Master Plan Presentation” at 6pm at city hall.

While sometimes it seems like January and February last forever, March is coming up fast! On March 6th and 7th, the Senior Center is hosting a “Spring Fling” with lots of items for sale and good food. All donations and funds go toward the upkeep of the center.

Ashland Betterment Coalition is hosting a “Trivia Night,” on Wednesday, March 26th, 5:30-9pm, at Woody’s. A table of eight for $175 includes a FREE large, one-topping pizza. Register for a table or sponsor the event by contacting Christine at River Region Credit Union by February 15th.

As we look forward to another potential snowstorm (or two!) this week, let us all stay safe and warm! Snow Trivia: The world’s largest snowflake was measured at 15 inches across and eight inches thick, at Fort Keogh, Montana on January 28th of 1887, per the Guinness Book of World Records. Snow is clear and colorless. And finally, “Watermelon Snow” is snow with algae growing on it, of reddish color, found in the Canadian Rockies! (pcsb.org).