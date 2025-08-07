By: Ernie Wren

Now that the weather is cooling off, it’s a wonderful time to start planning some outdoor activities.

Families will enjoy the August 28th “Food Truck Night” at the city park, along with a free showing of the movie “Minecraft” starting at dusk. With Emma Myers, Jack Black, and Jason Momoa in it, this looks like a fun kid-friendly event! The Minecraft movie is rated PG and considered appropriate for ages nine and up. It features action, adventure, some scary images, and mild language, as an FYI for parents.

The Southern Boone School District has filled a good number of vacancies, but there are still opportunities in these areas: Elementary Teacher, Part-Time Primary School Reading Support Teacher, Human Resources Director, Substitute School Administrator, High School Administrative Assistant, Special Education Paraprofessional, Part-Time School Crossing Guard, Substitute Nurse, Full-Time Custodian, Bus Driver, Middle School Activities Director, and Middle School Assistant Football Coach.

Go to https://www.sbschools.us/page/employment if interested. With the first day of school being August 26th, the help is needed ASAP!

With school comes the onset of sports! High school football kicks off with the 11-man football jamboree on Friday, August 22nd, as does the Southern Boone Soccer Jamboree. Softball starts on Tuesday, August 26th with a jamboree against Osage and Linn here at home.

Volleyball also faces its first opponent, at Eldon, on August 26th. Golf kicks off Friday, August 29th with the girls Par 3 event in Boonville. Exciting month to get things going, check out Southern Boone Athletics page for more details on times, etc.

REMINDERS: Cattlemen Days Rodeo Friday & Saturday, August 22 & 23, 2025. Showtimes for both nights are at 8:00 pm. The rodeo will be at the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena, Ashland. Also catch the Rodeo parade on Saturday morning at 9am beginning at the Optimist Club and traveling through downtown. Then immediately following the parade will be the Rodeo Kiddy RoundUp- hosted by the Ashland FFA Chapter and sponsored by Creekside Pet Center. See p. 3 for details.

New this year at the rodeo is reserved seating. Online seat selection is now available via ETIX. Capacity is capped at 3,200 seats per night, with an additional 240 standing-room-only tickets in key areas.

In-person purchases are available before the event. Ushers will help with crowd control, entry, and seating logistics. Competitions Include: Bareback riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding- featuring elite PRCA and WPRA athletes.

The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime. – Babe Ruth