By: Ernie Wren

A shout out and congratulations to Ashland’s own Dylan Frazier for his number one ranking “Pickleball Player in the World.” I remember with D-Fraze was just a young kid, and pickleball was relatively new, how much he always played it. I never would have guessed that both would have taken off the way they have. Dylan is now a college student at MU and competing in national tournaments at a fast pace. As both a player and instructor he has carved out a niche for himself in the world of athletics. Who knows, maybe someday we will be watching him play in the summer Olympics! Congrats!

Another shout out, this time to “Randy’s Auto Repair.” It doesn’t seem like 15 years have passed since the torch was passed from the former Beckett’s Auto Repair to that of Randy’s, but it has. In a world of high competition, 15 years can only be achieved through quality work, affordability, and great customer service. They invite the public to join them at the shop on Henry Clay Blvd. on Sat., Aug. 17th, from 4pm-8pm for a free fish fry with sides/refreshments (BYOB and chairs), music, games, and plenty of door prizes. So, let us turn up for this event, and share our congrats to a local business on its success.

Whether it is fighting fires or ambulatory needs, Southern Boone is blessed with some great fire volunteers and medical professionals. So, let us help them out at their “Battle of the Badges” blood drive, at the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s training center, 815 E. Broadway on Thurs., Aug. 15th, from 12-4pm. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit online at www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Another great organization to support is that of the American Legion Riders Chapter 152 Group. They do a lot of good for the communities and I will always be grateful for the motorcade and service they provided for my father’s funeral several years ago. Per their Facebook page, “2024 Ashland Fall Festival Car and Bike show being put on by American Legion Riders Chapter 152. All proceeds go to American Legion Veterans and Children’s Foundation. See registration in advance or $25 on-site- see flyer for details. Line up starts at 9am and all entries must be on-site and registered by 11am. Judging begins at 11:30 am.” Find them on FB or the city’s page for advance registration information. The Fall Festival is Sat., Sept. 14th, 9am to 4pm.

Reminders: Cattlemen Days Rodeo is August 23rd and 24th. For more information check out the www.cattlemendaysrodeo.com website or visit their Facebook page “Cattlemen Days Rodeo…” Also, all active & retired military members can stop into the Callaway Bank in Ashland to pick up a FREE TICKET to the rodeo on Friday, Aug. 23rd. Ticket may also be claimed at the gate.

This week, the City of Ashland will be turning Redbud Lane from the 100 to 400 block, into a one-way road travelling east to west, on approximately August 7th. Please keep this in mind as you are driving that way.