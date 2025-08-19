By: Ernie Wren

Lots of exciting news this week, but first, my apologies on some inaccuracies in last week’s “Around Town.” Lesson learned not to author an article while on Oxycodone! I had three procedures done on my arm, rebuilding my cubital tunnel, extracting some extra nerves from my forearm, and splicing in the nerves in my wrist, due to an MRI incident. But it’s healing well, thank you for all that asked and offered assistance.

BIG NEWS: The Journal has been purchased by the Missourian Publishing Association. You can read more about that in the Journal article. I believe this will highlight “The Missouri Method” (a nationally recognized term for immersive “real life” teaching in journalism and media) with the ownership, training, and teaching in a small-town community newspaper. And Southern Boone should benefit from increased coverage by students/interns/staff in sports and local news.

In today’s challenging world for newsprints, the continuance and growth of the Journal is important. Personally, I’d like to thank former owners Bruce Wallace and Gene Rhorer for keeping the Journal going during rough times, especially the pandemic, and providing me with the opportunity to write and connect with the community on local events.

And to current owner Tara Blue, for continuing with me as a writer in both the “Around Town” and special articles. Here’s to wishing the best for the Journal in decades to come!

And soon on the horizon, the Ashland Fall Festival, September 13th, from 9am to 3pm. According to their FB page there will be the usual fun items: car show, vendors, concessions, games, etc. But am I the only one thinking the “Weiner Dog Race & All Breed Costume Contest” will be a blast? I’m already thinking of how Danna and I can do an “Addams Family” theme with our dog Luna as one of the characters!

Join me if you can, here’s the FB information: Ashland, Missouri City Park Dog Park, Sept. 13, Registration: 10:00 a.m., Costume Contest at 10:30 a.m. and Wiener Dog Race 11 a.m. During this Fall Fest event, dogs of all breeds can show off their best costumes. After, dachshunds are invited to dash their way to victory! This event is FREE to register your dog and free to watch. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. with costume contest at 10:30 a.m. and race follows at 11:00. Kudos to the volunteers and park board for making this fun event happen each year!

THIS WEEK’S HIGHLIGHT! Now we move on to the “Cattlemen Days Rodeo” this weekend, August 22-23, 2025. Don’t miss the rodeo parade which kicks off at 9am Saturday morning, downtown Ashland. The rodeo is located at the Ashland Optimist Club, Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena, Optimist Drive, Ashland, MO 6501. “For over 50 years, the Cedar Valley Riders and the Ashland Optimist have been bringing PRCA rodeo to Ashland, Missouri. With rodeo performances beginning at 8:00 pm on both nights, there is something for everyone! See cowboys and cowgirls compete in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding with the finest stock Three Hills Rodeo has to offer!” (FB)

Trivia: Their name, Dachshund, means badger dog in German. With their short legs and longer, narrow bodies, they can track scents and crawl into burrows much easier than any of the larger hounds. Their brave nature made it easy for them to hunt down the vicious badgers and yank them out of their burrows for the hunters. (Pet Mojo).