By: Ernie Wren

If you have not driven by the city hall recently, you should, if just to take a look at the new sidewalks going along Broadway, and at the intersection. They look nice, and it is a far better image for the city.

Close by at the Main Street and Redbud corner is the Ashland Family Counseling building. It is new and I really like the landscaping they have done to fit in with the parking. But mostly, I think chain gutter spouts are cool! You see these types in Europe a lot, where the water flows down chain links in a cascade of sorts. Drive by when it is raining!

Also relatively new is the completion of the O’Reilly Automotive building, which is full size and adds a new commercial presence in the community. It is fun to see new, nicely built areas.

But on the flip side, sad to see Pizza Haus shutting down, as was reported in last week’s Journal. Matt and his family are wonderful friends in this community, along with making awesome pizzas. Certainly wish them all the best in future endeavors.

The Southern Boone County Public Library will be hosting a “Reading to Rex” event on Thursday, August 29th, from 4pm to 5pm. Per their posting, “Children will read for 10 minutes to certified therapy dogs while a handler oversees them. It is a fun way to improve children’s literacy skills. Kindergarten age and older. Please note, depending on attendance, your family may need to wait for a dog.” Pretty cool, should be a lot of fun for attendees.

The Ashland FFA will be hosting an “Ag Day 5K” event that participants can “race to the trough”! September 14th, check in is at 7:30am, race starts at 8am. Meet at the FFA area, 305 N. Main Street. The cost of $20 includes the t-shirt. Proceeds go to the FFA SAE grants. The FFA is a wonderful part of this community in many ways…serving as a life program for youth, providing free garden grown food items, and much more. So stop out to participate, or cheer, and then enjoy the Fall Festival!

Reminders: Randy’s Auto Repair would like to invite the public to join them at the shop on Henry Clay Blvd. on Saturday, August 17th, from 4pm to 8pm for a free fish fry with sides/refreshments (BYOB and chairs), music, games, and plenty of door prizes to celebrate 15 years in business.

“Battle of the Badges” blood drive, at the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s training center, 815 E. Broadway on Thursday, August 15th, from Noon to 4pm. You can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit online at www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

American Legion Riders Chapter 152’s “2024 Ashland Fall Festival Car and Bike will be at the Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 14th, from 9am to 4pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/820758869994745?ref=newsfeed

Rodeo is coming up on the horizon, the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on August 23rd and 24th. For more information check out the www.cattlemendaysrodeo.com website or visit their Facebook page “Cattlemen Days Rodeo…” All active and retired military members can stop at the Callaway Bank in Ashland to pick up FREE TICKETS to the rodeo on Friday, August 23rd, or at the gate.

And of course, the “33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival” Saturday and Sunday, October 12th, and 13th. Major event, lots of traffic, so make plans now! This week, the City of Ashland will be turning Redbud Lane from the 100 to 400 block, into a one-way road travelling east to west, as they have been marking out new signposts.