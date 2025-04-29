By: Ernie Wren

What a great past weekend, what with the city-wide garage sales, Southern Boone Area YMCA’s “Spring Clean 5K” and 10th year anniversary block party celebration, and the emergency public awareness with fire engines and “Flight for Life” at the Southern Boone Elementary school. Lots of things all at once, local businesses saw a pickup in sales, and traffic was OK. This is small town living!

Speaking of which, the annual “Food Truck Festival 2025” kicks off next month with the following schedule: May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, and September 12. From 5:30pm to 8pm at the upper high school AG parking lot with “movies in the dark” starting in June. SUPER COOL!

