By: Ernie Wren

The local elections are over! This year appears to have been both nasty and expensive in terms of the race for Mayor, based upon what I’ve seen of social media attacks and donations. As a growing community I guess this was bound to happen, but one would hope grown adults could act with civility and respect.

Unfortunately, when you look at national and state politics, incivility appears to be more the norm. For complete election results you can go to BoCoJo.com (I am submitting this article prior to the election).

No matter the results, we can thank those who ran for giving us choices and those who have served for giving us their donated time. We can also offer our support to those coming into office in making Southern Boone a positive community for future generations.

Loved ones in our community may be gone from this earthly world, but they will never be forgotten. On Saturday, April 13 at 9am, mark your calendars for the 4th Annual Englewood side by side ride. This is an all-vehicle Poker Run in memory of Crystal Branch.

The Facebook page “Cruise for Crystal” will provide more details and display items for purchase and/or auction items. Coach Branch and her family have done so much for this community, this is a great way to help the Branch family.

On Saturday, May 11th, at 9am, there will also be a “Sadie Robinett Memorial Butterfly Garden Build.” More information to come, but I wanted to put the date out there for planning. While some may not have known Sadie personally, her strength and spirit touched everyone through her social media postings and accomplishments. Her bright light will forever shine in Southern Boone.

From the Ashland Betterment Coalition (ABC) Facebook page: Spring has officially sprung! Look for new planters cropping up all over Ashland! (AND if you’re a local business interested in one of these beauties, let us know!) With the help of Southern Boone High School students in woodworking class, we’re putting down roots in our sweet city.”

What a great partnership effort in beautifying our community! You can reach ABC on their Facebook page or email them at ashlandbettermentcoal@gmail.com .

Did you know the community swim pool is owned and operated by the Ashland Optimist Club? It has been for almost 30 years, when the city sold it to the Optimists, as it did not have the funds to run it.

Most communities have dedicated taxes to operate their swim pools, as pools are generally not profitable. Southern Boone is blessed to have a civic organization to cover those costs and provide jobs to local youth.

You can help out through donations or playing bingo at the Optimist Club every first and third Friday of the month. All profits from these activities go back into our community. This year the pool will open Memorial Day weekend, with an open house on Friday, May 25th, from 6pm to 8pm. More information will soon be forthcoming.

There is a lot of fun to be had at the Southern Boone Elementary School’s “Big Truck Showcase” free event, Saturday, April 27th, 10am to Noon, at the Primary/Elementary School parking lots. As posted by the Refuge Christian Church, which is hosting the event, “Looking for a fun event for your kiddos? A way to introduce them to cool jobs that have big trucks involved? Join us for our Big Truck Event! We will have a firetruck, ambulance, SWAT car, 18-wheeler, and more!”

“In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” – Mark Twain