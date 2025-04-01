By: Ernie Wren

The Southern Boone Athletic Booster Club is ready to cook you some Southern Boone BBQ! Friday, April 4th 5:30-7pm at the Eagle Nest, Crystal Branch Track, Southern Boone track invitational. $15 Dinner Meal – Choose 2 meats: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Chicken. Includes: Baked Beans, Potatoes & Drink (Water or Lemonade). $15 Slabs of Ribs, Pulled Pork – $8/lb. Brisket – $10/lb. Pre-Orders Available! Call Jeff Knierim at 573-823-7571 to place your order. Come on out and support your local track athletes while honoring Crystal Branch, beloved and missed teacher and coach.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 8th. I asked each Ward One candidate to tell me one reason voters should select them.

Loren Plank: “My experience as a former Alderman from 2023 to 2024 gives me a deep understanding of how city government operates and I am ready to step in and make a difference on day one. During my previous tenure I played a role in the selection of Ashland’s current police chief, helping to ensure strong, community-focused leadership in law enforcement. I have also fought against harmful policies, such as the permissive cannabis ordinance, which has led to a cannabis consumption lounge and a production facility in our town. My record shows that I stand up for Ashland’s values, and I am committed to restoring responsible, common-sense governance that truly listens to the people.”

Kent Dunwiddie: “I’m here to represent the residents within my ward and to give them a voice on the board to address their concerns and ideas to better our community.”

REMINDERS: The City of Ashland residential bulk clean-up has been scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025. This is for residential customers only, and the customers must be located inside city limits. If you have any questions concerning these guidelines, please contact the waste office at (573) 635-8805.

The city-wide garage sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025. The Boone County Journal will be offering a special promotion area if you would like to advertise your sale.

The “Tire Pros” team celebrated winning the annual trivia contest organized by the Ashland Betterment Coalition. The team greatly appreciates the sponsors for this fun event. Team members pictured: Front- Virginia Steiger, Connie Ordway, Jeff Ordway. Back-Laurie Dipietro, John Steiger, Bill Dipietro, Ernie Wren, Danna Wren.