By: Ernie Wren

There’s been a lot of issues with the high school track’s construction progress, but I’m not going to get into that as it has been extensively covered by the Journal. What I will get into is that I believe the Southern Boone School Board got it right with their selection of Heather Brown to fill the board vacancy created with Coach Crystal Branch’s passing.

There were two vacancies on the school board election and Heather came in third in a very close race, only four votes (848) behind second place finisher April Georgetti (852), and twenty-five votes behind first place finisher Jeremy Galloway (873). This demonstrates a solid community base of support for all three newcomers to the board.

Another one of my favorite peeps is at it again! Joan Seidel-Petralia is heading up the Spring 2024 Walking School Bus Program, which will run from Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 23. Current “bus stops” include the Ashland Learning Center and the Ashland Public Library parking lots. Supervision begins at 7:20 am; children start walking to school together at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:20am and 7:30am. Contact Joan at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com if you are interested in forming a Walking School Bus route in your neighborhood or if you have questions about the program. See p. 10 in this week’s paper for more details.

Reminders:

• The “Community Clean Up Day” is scheduled for this Saturday, April 20th, 9am. Families are welcome to join in and meet at the Southern Boone Middle School. Gloves and bags will be provided.

• The Southern Boone Elementary School will be hosting a “Big Truck Showcase” free event on Saturday, April 27th, 10am to Noon, at the Primary/Elementary School parking lots.

• The annual spring city-wide garage sale will also be held on Saturday, April 27th.

• Save the date – on Saturday, May 11th, at 9am, there will be a “Sadie Robinett Memorial Butterfly Garden Build” at the Ashland Ridge City Park at 405 Mustang Drive.

• The Ashland Farmer’s Market is set to start back up May 2nd, I personally can’t wait for many of the goodies found there and at the Hartsburg farmers market as well.

Speaking of Hartsburg, that water line break kept them under a boil order for almost a week, but at least the Legion Fish Fry went on as planned. It is one of my favorites!

“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”

– George Bernard Shaw