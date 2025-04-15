By: Ernie Wren

This past week, the local elections had a low turnout as voters were choosing among the candidates for our city council, fire district, and school board. Voters did not have a school board voting option as only two candidates filed for two spots. As with any election there are winners and losers, yet all are appreciated for providing options to voters.

Congratulations to the city council seat winners: Kent Dunwiddie (Ward One), Sam Turner (Ward Two), and Bryce Beal (Ward Three). Thank you to Loren Plank and Trina Reifsteck who also ran. For the Southern Boone County Fire District (SBCFPD), James Bullard and Dawn Sapp emerged victorious from a field that also included Bill Lloyd coming in third. Below, James Bullard is sworn in to the SBCFPD by outgoing board member Alicia Ozenberger with his grandkids in tow.

Note that the April 15th Ashland Aldermen meeting has been rescheduled to April 22nd due to a delay in receiving the certification of election results from the Boone County Clerk’s office.

REMINDERS: The Ashland Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale will be hosted at the Senior Center on Friday, April 25th from 2pm to 7pm, or Saturday, April 26th, from 8am to Noon.

The city-wide garage sale is also scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025. The Boone County Journal will be offering a special promotion area if you would like to advertise your sale.

The City of Ashland residential bulk clean-up has been scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025. This is for residential customers only, and the customers must be located inside city limits. If you have any questions concerning these guidelines, please contact the waste office at (573) 635-8805.