By: Ernie Wren

The main news “Around Town” this week is the weather. A powerful Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Boone County. Expect dangerously high heat indices up to 110°F, with daily highs from the low to mid 90s, reaching the mid 90s later this week. This type of heat comes with health and safety risks, especially for the young and elderly. There is an elevated risk of heat exhaustion and stroke, especially outdoors or in non air-conditioned spaces.

While infants, the elderly, and outdoor workers are vulnerable, so are pets. Be sure to put yourself in their place and imagine how you would cope in their shoes (or paws). There are some safety precautions you can take such as remembering to hydrate continuously with water, avoid alcohol and caffeine. You should try to stay cool, remain in shaded or air conditioned settings during the afternoon heat.

Limit outdoor exertion such as mowing and yardwork and schedule the activities for early morning or evening. And don’t forget to check on those vulnerable individuals and pets at their homes and never leave them in hot vehicles. It’s going to be a tough week and weekend, but with some common sense and precautionary measures, it can be OK.

Lots of fall festivals just around the corner for Southern Boone! One of my favorites, but often in the shadows of the Ashland Fall Festival and Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival, is the “Lloyd’s Family Farm Festival” from September 27th through October 26th.

Lloyd’s Family Farm is a true adventure in history, having been originally founded in 1877. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm, your family can enjoy “Jumping Pillow,” farm animals, corn pits, a hayride to the you-pick patch and much more. Lloyd’s blackberry harvest and pumpkins are famous for their taste and enjoyment. So, mark this one on your calendar along with the Ashland Fall Festival (September 13th) and Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival (October 12-13).

REMINDERS: July 26th: DOUBLE FUN! Kids will enjoy a fun day on a slip-n-slide, face painting, and yard games at the Ashland Villa Community Event. Additionally, they will get to visit and chat with senior residents, at the Villa, 301 S. Henry Clay Blvd from 2pm to 6pm. The first forty children to attend will receive a free backpack!

The Southern Boone Community Pool which is owned and operated by the Ashland Optimist Club, will be hosting a “Glowing Pool Party” on July 26th, Saturday night, from 9pm to 10:30pm. Tickets are only $7 and can be bought at the pool or online via their Facebook page.

The “Honky Tonk” event being hosted by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce on August 16th from 7pm to 10pm at the Ashland Optimist Club. Check out the Chamber’s Facebook page for ticket information.

“Thank Goodness it’s finally hot enough to justify my laziness.” – Banter Republic