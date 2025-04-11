By: Ernie Wren

If you have lived in Southern Boone for very long, you will have seen some pretty amazing milestones “Around Town” and no, I am not talking about the four roundabouts! I am talking about organizations that have had a significant impact on the community by coming to Ashland, such as the Optimist Club, Ashland Betterment Coalition, Ranken Technical College, and Moser’s.

Ten years ago, the health of people in our community was significantly improved by the addition of the Southern Boone Area YMCA. As the SBYMCA celebrates their ten-year anniversary, so can you! The month of April is loaded with activities and exciting prizes, deals on classes, and community events. You can find out more on the SBYMCA website and Facebook page. At the end of the month, celebrate at the YMCA on Saturday, April 26th, with the Spring Clean 5K, Healthy Kids Day, and Community Lot Party!

Shout out to Southern Boone Kindergarten teacher Lindsey Hammann as the new middle school assistant principal, and to Shelly Sconce, Southern Boone high school assistant principal, as the new high school principal. Both will start their new roles effective July 1, 2025. Having taught, and now subbing, at the Southern Boone School District, I am excited for both excellent appointments by the school administrators. It is wonderful to see internal talent that has proven their abilities and commitment to the children and staff of this district. Congratulations!

This Sunday, April 12, at 4pm, the Ashland Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. This is event is open to the public, and per their announcement, “You’re invited to an afternoon of fun during our Easter egg hunt at the Ashland City Park! We will see you there!.”

Ready to help shape Ashland’s future?

The Ashland Betterment Coalition, a self-sustaining non-profit focused on improving the lives and activities in Ashland, will be hosting an opportunity for community members to engage in sharing ideas around the revitalization of Ashland. The meeting will be held April 14th from 5:30–7:30pm at the Southern Boone County Senior Center.

Come see the Easter Bunny at the River Region Credit Union Easter Spectacular on Wednesday, April 16th from 12-4pm at 400 E. Broadway in Ashland.

Another group of citizens making a beautiful difference in our community is the Garden Club. You may see these volunteers “around town” mulching and planting. Now is your chance to help them out by attending their annual plant sale! It will be hosted at the Senior Center on Friday, April 25th from 2-7pm, or Saturday, April 26th, from 8am to Noon. We always get some great plants there!

The city-wide garage sale is also scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025. The Boone County Journal will be offering a special promotion area if you would like to advertise your sale.

REMINDERS: The City of Ashland residential bulk clean-up has been scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025. This is for residential customers only, and the customers must be located inside city limits. If you have any questions concerning these guidelines, please contact the waste office at (573) 635-8805.