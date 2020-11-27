William Dale Helms, age 83, of Ashland, passed away November 24, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia. Dale was born October 2, 1937 in Waynesville, Missouri the son of Joseph and Mary Davis, Helms. He worked for Federal Aviation Association in air traffic control. He married Christine Artman on April 18, 1959 in Kansas City, Mo and she survives. He was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, Ashland Masonic Lodge #156 and Order of Eastern Star #309.

Graveside services will be held at Burkshed Cemetery in Hindsville, Arkansas on November 30, 2020 at 1:00pm

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland

Survivors also include two sons, Richard Dale Helms of Odell, Nebraska and Myron Dean (Shelly) Helms of Ashland; three daughters, Sondra Jean (James) Browning, Marjorie Dawn (Rodney) Vandermillion and Elizabeth Mae (Rick) Elder all of Kansas City, MO; three sisters, Edith Barr of Kansas City, MO., Ella Mae Jones of Liberty MO, and Mildred Long of Claycomo, MO; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ashland Masonic Lodge in care of the family.