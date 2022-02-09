William Abrams,

Southern Boone County lost a devoted servant on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. William Abrams, a loving husband and father, was surrounded by his family when he passed away at the age of 81. Born October 15, 1940, in Hannibal, MO to Kenneth and Jane Abrams. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1973 while earning his Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri, Columbia. For 30 years Bill worked for the State of Missouri becoming the Budget Director for the Office of State Courts Administrator. Bill married Patricia Hirner on September 23, 1967. They were together for 54 years and raised two daughters Sara and Cindy. Their home was surrounded by love, flowers, and lots of mowing opportunities. Bill had a heart for service. He was a member of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District for more than 25 years. Whether fires, floods, or medical emergencies, Bill was willing to give his time to help his fellow citizens. He also greatly enjoyed working with the Hartsburg Lions Club. While he never cooked at home, he loved to cook in huge quantities with his fellow Lions raising money for local and international service projects. His yellow legal pad was often filled with lists and blueprints. Bill delighted in having his family around him. Daughter Sara and her husband Dave Stanfield gave him three grandchildren: Kelsea, Brett, and Addison. Cindy and Timothy Bullard added their children Shannon and Liam. Bill and Pat loved having everyone gathered together laughing and telling stories. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Hardin and sister Ann. He is survived by his sister Nancy Abrams Smith of Tucson, Arizona. There will be no service at this time. Instead, we invite you to find a way to make a stranger’s day easier. Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to the SBCFPD Auxiliary or the Hartsburg Lions Club.