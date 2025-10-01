Submitted by the family

Suzanne Spees, 72, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2025, at her home in Ashland, Missouri.

Born on December 14, 1952, in Columbia, Missouri, Suzanne lived a vibrant and independent life filled with passion for education, nature, music, and travel.

A dedicated educator, Suzanne devoted twenty years of her life to teaching special education. Her career culminated at Southern Boone County, where she made a lasting impact on the lives of her students and colleagues. Her commitment to helping others learn and grow was a defining part of her professional journey. Suzanne’s zest for life extended far beyond the classroom. She was an avid outdoorswoman who found joy in camping under the stars, casting a fly rod into quiet streams, collecting rocks from her travels, and watching birds in their natural habitats. Her love for nature was matched by her appreciation for culture and adventure—she traveled extensively to destinations including Greece, Egypt, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

Music played a central role in Suzanne’s life. She especially enjoyed live performances of blues and jazz, often seeking out venues where she could immerse herself in the rhythm and soul of the music she loved. Her home was a reflection of her eclectic spirit—filled with antiques and treasures that told stories of her journeys and interests. Each piece was carefully chosen and proudly displayed as part of the unique world she created around herself.

Suzanne is survived by her sister Teresa (Mark) Raines; two nieces, Erin (Jeff) Wolfhope and Amanda (Dave) Grim; three great-nephews, Lucas and Griffin Wolfhope and Bradyn Grim; as well as several cousins in Northern Missouri and Colorado. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Nick Corry and her parents Sam and Della Spees.

Those who knew Suzanne will remember her as someone who lived life on her own terms—boldly, creatively, and with deep appreciation for beauty in all its forms.

A special thank you is extended to Central Missouri Hospice for their compassionate care during Suzanne’s final days. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date in the spring.