Sherry Smith of Hartsburg, passed away February 26, 2023. She was 75 years old. She was born January 22, 1948 in Columbia , the daughter of James O. and Iris Amparro Arroyo.Robinson. She married Bucky Smith on June 4, 1966 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2022. She was a very strong business woman. Sherry loved horses and trail riding. One of her greatest joys was traveling all over the country, China, Australia, meeting new people along the way.

Memorial services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home at 5:00pm on March 2,2023 with visitation from 3:00 to 5:00pm.

Survivors also include her children, Casey (Heather) Smith, Kim (Mike) Stichnote, Kit (Curt) Price all of Ashland, six grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Isabelle, Sam, Brett and Tyson; Her sister, Yvonne Ball of Columbia.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joanie Perkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital in care of the family.