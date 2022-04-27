Ronald Crider of Ashland, passed away on April 23, 2022 at the University of Missouri, he was 52 years old. Ronnie was born June 20, 1969 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Dewain and Paula Williams Crider. Ron worked for Massage Luxe as a massage therapist and worked on his own. He had a life partner, Nikki Courtney whom passed away in March of 2020.

A celebration of life services will be held on May 7th, 2022 at 4:00pm at Ashland Christian Church

Survivors include son, Micah Crider of Ashland, his sisters, Cheryl Byrne of West Des Moines, Iowa and Gail (Rex) Eastwood of Fontane, Kansas and Debbie ( Ken ) Skouby and his nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one brothers, Wayne Birkinbine.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Micah Crider Memorial Fund in care of Connections Bank in Ashland MO. 65010