Robert (Bucky) Smith of Hartsburg, passed away October 27, 2022 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, he was 74 years old. He was born January 14, 1948 in Jefferson City, the son of Charles and Marie St. George Smith. He married Sherry Robinson on June 4, 1966 and she survives. He loved his family and his grandchildren. He loved his horses, and trail riding. One of his greatest joys was traveling all over the country, making new friends.

Memorial services will be held on Monday October 31, 2022 at Robinson Funeral Home at 6:00pm, visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

Survivors also include his children, Casey (Heather) Smith, Kim (Mike) Stichnote , Kit (Curt) Price all of Ashland, six grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Isabelle, Sam, Brett and Tyson; one brother John Pat (Karen ) Smith of Ashland.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bud Smith

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital in care of the family.