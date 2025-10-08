Submitted by Robinson-Yager Funeral Home

Philip Marshall Jose, 76, of Ashland and formerly of Columbia, passed away at his home on October 3, 2025, with his loving wife of almost 49 years by his side. Phil was born in Des Moines, IA on June 17, 1949, a son of John Marshall and Elaine Easton Jose. He married Cathy Graebner in Columbia on December 26, 1976, and she survives at their home.

Phil was a jack of all trades. He was employed with the University of Missouri as an electrician and enjoyed farming. Phil was especially proud of developing the Country Woods Subdivision on their family farm in Columbia and also building homes in the Ashland area. He was a member of IBEW Local 257 in Jefferson City.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cathy; his children, Jennifer (Jose) Chrane (Michael), Jeanne Jose (Mike), John Jose (Lexi) and Scott Jose (Emma); brother, Paul Jose; grandchildren, Onni Flint, Grace Chrane, Levi Chrane, Tate Chrane, Rua Jose and Lila Jose. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diane Hendry.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland. A celebration of life for invited family and friends honoring Phil will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

