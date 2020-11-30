Patricia Newport, of Columbia, passed away November 25, 2020 at Boone Hospital, she was 79 years old. Patricia was born October 15, 1942 in Petersburg, Virginia, the daughter of George and Annabell Fulford Hillman. She owned and operated Newport Country Arts and Crafts.

She married Ralph Newport on June 9, 1962 in Bloomfield, New Jersey and he survives.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors also include, three sons, Randy (Nikki) Newport of Ashland, Richard (Judy Green) Newport of Columbia, Ronald (Kim) Newport of Convent Station, New Jersey; one brother, Gerald Hillman of Highland, New York; one sister, Anna (Don) Terry of Phoenix, Arizona; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren. A special friend Beth Geden of Columbia .

She was preceded in death by two brothers, George and David

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Judes in care of the family

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.