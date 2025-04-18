Wilson James “Butch” Tyree, 67, of Poplar Bluff, MO formerly of Ashland, MO passed away at Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital on April 16, 2025.

Butch was born in Jefferson City, MO on January 8, 1958, a son of Ronald Allen, Sr. and Wanda (Turpin) Clevenger. He attended Southern Boone R-1 High School and lived in Ashland for 46 years before moving to Poplar Bluff 20 years ago. He was a mechanic during his working career at various auto repair shops. Butch’s favorite activity was dirt track racing especially at Capital Speedway where his fellow racers knew him as “Flashback.” He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Tyree, Terry James “T.J.” (Melissa) McCubbin, Stephanie Dennis and Shawn (Mindy) Dennis and his siblings, Ronnie Allen, Jr. (Tina), Kim Spurgeon (Randy) and Lonnie Allen (Wanda).

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland. Graveside services will follow at Bond’s Chapel Cemetery, 20200 State Hwy. A, Hartsburg, MO at 2:30 PM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bond’s Chapel Cemetery Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve Butch’s family.