Vera Jean “Jeanie” Nora Barner Nichols, 85, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at The Bluffs in Columbia. Vera Jean was born March 8, 1940 in Hartsburg, Missouri to Armin Barner and Alma Hilgedick Barner. She is preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law James and Violet Nichols; four siblings, Adolph Barner, Florence Barner, Nadine Sievert, and Lester Barner; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Judy Lindsley, Rodney Barner, Bruce Barner, Ellen Takacs, and Roy Sievert.

Vera Jean was born March 8, 1940, attended grade school in Hartsburg’s one-room schoolhouse and was a 1958 graduate of Ashland High School, now Southern Boone County high school. After high school, she earned a two-year secretarial degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia and briefly worked in the University’s department of Education before she married her sweetheart, Elson Nichols, 64 years ago on Thanksgiving day, November 23, 1961. She partnered with Elson and provided bookkeeping through his years as an automotive machinist and auto parts store owner. After a fire in his Loop 70 store, Vera worked from home until her health declined, after which Elson moved his machine shop to Ashland.

Vera Jean was a devoted wife, mother and friend, and was a lifelong member of Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, Missouri. At Peace church, she served as pianist, organist, chancel choir director, Sunday school teacher, ladies’ circle quilter and beloved friend. Vera leaves a legacy of deep love, beautiful music, endearing friendship and extraordinary kindness. Vera Jean will be fondly remembered and treasured by all who encountered her beautiful soul. She enjoyed a life well-lived and will be missed beyond measure.

Vera is survived by her cherished husband of 63 years, Elson Nichols; daughters, Cheryl Nichols, Columbia and Lisa (Michael) Wyatt, Barnett; grandchildren, Brittni (Nick) Dissen, Eldon and Christian Wyatt, Barnett; special and lifetime friend Helen Martin Nichols; sisters-in-law, Barbara Barner and Phebe Nichols, brother-in-law Jimmy Nichols; nieces and nephews, Phil Barner and Anne Rickel, Jane Wallace, Joan Frazee, Joan Sievert, Colleen Butler, Suzanne Kitchen, John and Paul Barner and a loving extended family.

Memorial contributions can be made in Vera Jean Nichols’ name to Peace United Church of Christ, 121 S. First Street, Hartsburg, Missouri 65039.

Friends and family may gather Friday, July 11th at Peace United Church of Christ from 10-11:30 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by an interment in Friedens Cemetery in Hartsburg, Missouri.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com