Vera “Gertrude” Sappington, 94, of Ashland, Missouri peacefully passed away at her son’s home in Columbia surrounded by her family.

Gertrude was born in Ashland (Fox Hollow), Missouri on April 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lena (Pauley) Wilson. She attended four one-room schoolhouses from the first through the eighth grades, graduating from Ashland High School in 1950. On April 5, 1951, she married Robert “Bob” Sappington, and they had been married 59 years before he passed on January 17, 2010. Gertrude was a member of the Ashland Baptist Church since 1962.

Gertrude worked at Shelter Insurance in Columbia for 24 years as a key punch operator changing to data entry when computers came along. She retired in 1991.

Gertrude was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 152 for 32 years. She served as president(2 years), as treasurer(19 years) and historian(2 years). She was the Girls State sponsor for 19 years. She served the community ham & beans and chili dinners for many years at the American Legion Hall.

Gertrude was a lifetime member of the Southern Boone County Senior Center. She volunteered her time at the Optimist Club, especially during Rodeo Days where she filled thousands of bags of popcorn over the years.

Gertrude was an active member of the YMCA’s Silver Sneakers in Ashland until January 2025.

She is survived by her three sons, David E. Sappington (Linda), John W. Sappington (Genette), Keith A. Sappington (Shelly); eight grandchildren(Eric, Shannon, Travis, Daniel, Nate, Lindsey, Rachel, Kayla) and fourteen great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are a brother Jim (Anne) Wilson and a sister-in-law Alicia Wilson.

Gertrude was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Wilson and Wayne Wilson.

Gertrude was a kind, loving mother and grandmother who kept very busy attending her sons’, grand kids’ and great grand kids’ numerous activities. She loved following the St. Louis Cardinal baseball team and the MU men’s and women’s basketball. She loved to cook and bake for her family. She embroidered tea towels for all the family and quilt blocks for the 22 grand kids’ and great-grand kids’ baby quilts.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Ashland Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 25, 2025, at the church. Burial will follow the service at New Salem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary Post 152 or Ashland Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

