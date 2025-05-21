Stephanie Lin Cossairt passed away May 6, 2025, in Ashland, Missouri at the home of her mother and stepfather. She was 50 years old.

Stephanie was born in Springfield, Missouri on July 13, 1974. She is the daughter of Stephen Louis Cossairt and Nita Ruth Pace Purcell. She was a graduate of Logan-Rogersville High School and attended Ozarks Technical Community College.

Along with her childhood friend, LeaAnn Kruger, she was employed for over twenty years at Pickwick Place in Springfield as a daycare instructor where she dedicated her life to her daycare kids.

Stephanie was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when she was in her twenties. In spite of the debilitating disease, she was a talented artist who shared her creative gifts with others. She especially enjoyed creating pet portraits for friends and family.

Stephanie is lovingly remembered by her mother, Nita “Ruthie” Purcell and stepfather Mike of Ashland; her father Stephen Cossairt of Springfield; her brother Byron Olin Cossairt and his wife Heather Spurrier of Springfield; her step-brother, Mike Purcell, Jr. of Ashland; her very special nephew Atticus Hunter Cossairt and very special niece Sativa Starr Wallace; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial service honoring Stephanie’s life will be held on May 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, 601 N Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, MO 65010.

A Celebration of Life honoring Stephanie’s life will be held on May 31, 2025, from 4:00 PM-8:00PM at McBride Park Pavilion, 5005 S. Farm Road 135, Springfield, MO 65810.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/

