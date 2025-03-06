Sheryl L. Kilbourn, 61, Centralia, MO passed away Monday, May 20, 2024, at her home. She was born November 24, 1962, in Ashland, MO the daughter of the late James Henry Sapp and Nellie Sue (Blythe) Sapp. On July 25, 1981, she was united in marriage to Daniel “Danny” Kilbourn.

In addition to her husband Dan of 42 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, MO; two brothers Eddie Sapp and his wife Theresa of Centralia, MO and Jerry Sapp and Heather of Columbia, MO; three sisters Regina Pauley of Columbia, MO, Kathy Calvin and her husband Steve of Ashland, MO and Stacey Quimby and her husband Carey of New Bloomfield, MO’ several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, one infant sibling and her nephews Richard Pauley and Michael Sapp preceded her in death.

Sheryl first worked for Diggs Packing in Columbia, MO, later for Tune’s Locker in Centralia, MO and finally as a bookkeeper for the University of Missouri for 25 years. She loved cats and horses and was an accomplished saddle bred rider and later announced horse shows. She enjoyed writing romance literature, music, travelling and spending time with her friends and family.

A celebration of life was held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment was held in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation was from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO.