Ronald Dee “Ron” Woods, 87, a resident of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Boone Hospital Center.

Ron was born on September 3, 1936, the son of John Franklin Woods and Ona Mae (Burnett) Woods.

On August 17, 1963, in Ashland he married Deanna Crump, and she survives of the home.

Coming from humble beginnings, Ron worked to build a business and a legacy. Starting in 1970 he began with residential plumbing and grew into commercial contracting, including hotels, hospitals, and industrial projects. One of his greatest assets was the ability to talk to anyone, resulting in many business relationships and lifelong friendships. He built, owned and operated Ron Woods Mechanical for 36 years. Ron was well respected in the business world and had a positive influence on people fortunate enough to know him.

Ron was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge where he was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Ashland Masonic Lodge #156. He was a 50-year member of the Missouri Scottish Rite Freemasonry and a 50-year member of the Moolah Shrine Center in St. Louis. In 2001 Ron was the Potentate of Moolah Shrine Center. Later in life his grandchildren were his greatest joy, and he cherished every moment that he was able to spend with them.

In addition to his wife of 60 years Deanna (Crump) Woods, Ron is sadly missed and forever remembered by four children, Darryl Woods and wife Jackie of Holts Summit, Darren Woods and wife Heidi of Ashland, Daniel Woods and wife Dana of Clark and Danette Robb and husband Mark of Columbia; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Woods, Josalin McKeever, Anarah Woods, Lilee Woods, Brett Woods, Blaine Woods, Derek Woods, Nathan Woods, Jayden Ralston, Jordan Ralston, Luke Robb and Isaiah Robb; one sister, Wanda “Sue” Knauff; his mother-in-law, Neville Crump; sister-in-law, Elaine Crump; and many nieces and nephews. With Ron’s profession of faith in Jesus we look forward to being reunited with him.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Paula Woods, and Robert “Robbie” Woods; seven siblings, Alberta Morton, Billy Joe Woods, Bobbie Sue Woods, James Woods, Gene Paul Woods, Ernest Woods, and Judith Ann Woods; his father-in-law Robert Crump; brother-in-law Bob Crump.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 until the time of the service, when a Masonic Service will begin. Following the funeral services, Ron will be laid to rest in the New Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given in Ron’s honor to, Shriners Children’s Hospital St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.