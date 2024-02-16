Robert “Wayne” Selby, 85, of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Villa at Blue Ridge, with his family at his side. Services will be Monday, February 19, 2024, at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, Missouri, with visitation beginning at 10 AM and a funeral service at 11 AM. The Church is located at 121 North 1st street. All friends and family are welcome, with lunch immediately following. A private interment will take place, at a later date, at Friedens Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Wayne was born on May 20, 1938, in Ashland, Mo. around the area of Englewood. He was the son of the late Ralph Selby and Alma (Nichols) Selby who proceeded him in death. On August 22, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carolyn (Nistendirk) Selby. Throughout these last 65 years, he was a devoted husband and an inspiration to his family. From this marriage, three children completed his world. Jeffery Selby (Myra) Olathe, Ks., Jean Selby (Sue) Ashland, Mo., and Jill Berlin (Aaron) Columbia, Mo.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his grandchildren Jackson Selby, Andrew McGinnis, Austin McGinnis, and Jonathan Selby, including his great grandchildren Aubree McGinnis, Easton McGinnis, Cash McGinnis, Benjamen Selby, and Hadley McGinnis. All members of his family remember him as a quiet, humble, selfless, caring and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, second to none.

Growing up in Ashland, Mo., Wayne grew up on a family farm with four siblings. Donnie Selby (deceased), J.C. Selby (deceased), Lewis Selby, and Terry Selby. Throughout those many years, Wayne enjoyed creating vast experiences and many funny tales to be shared over and over in later years during family gatherings.

Wayne had the reputation as the “King of Flat tops” as he and his brother Lewis owned and operated the Campus Barber Shop in Columbia, Mo. For 59 years, he had a vast clientele who enjoyed his mild manner and witty personality. Towards the end of his career, he bravely battled dementia and cancer until he could no longer.

Wayne was a faithful and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was always there to cheer on his family, whether in life’s challenges, in sports, in decisions, and in faith. He was a mentor to all and an advisor to many. His biggest loves were being at home with family, driving his red Chevrolet pickup, tooling around on his ford tractor, and enjoying life. A simple man, he was resilient, hardworking, and a confidant to all who were close. Not only serving his family, he committed lots of time and his talents to the community in which he served the Southern Boone County Board of Education for 16 years. He was also an avid fan of MU sports, Cardinals baseball, and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the early years, Wayne was an avid upland game hunter.

A reserved man, his choice of words were few, intentional, and impactful. And in those few words, he always said to those he met, “you look good, how do you feel”? He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

