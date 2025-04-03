Robert Michael “Bob” Bruns, 80, died peacefully at his home in Ashland, MO on April 1, 2025.

He was born on October 12, 1944, in St. Louis, MO to Isabelle and Bernard Bruns, who preceded him in death as well as five siblings: Bud Bruns, Mary Jane Bruns Hellman, Don Bruns, Joe Bruns, Patty Bruns Wyble and daughter Elizabeth Bruns Costello.

Bob is survived by wife Sherry Wyble Bruns, sister Susan Bruns Bisch, four children: Robert Bruns, Jr. (Carla Durham), Jennifer Bruns Forck (Brian Forck), Brian Bruns and Jason Younger, twenty grandchildren: Daniel, Andy, Rhiann, Scott, Shane, Josh, Anthony, Jackie, Alivia, Emily, Chuck, Michael, Markus, Natalie, Izzy, Matthew, Andrew, Austin, Lukas and Briley and fifteen great-grandchildren: Hunter, Isaiah, Grant, Logan, Serenity, Lillie, Willow, Carter, Tobias, Luella, Emberly, Milo, Briella, Benjamin and Wesley.

Bob was a beloved husband, father, brother, papa and friend to all who knew him. He was a proud member of the International Bricklayers Union, Local Chapter 15 for over fifty years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, quail hunting, barbecuing, playing flag football and giving hayrides. One of his favorite hobbies was spending time with his children and grandchildren tubing and camping on the Osage River.

Funeral services honoring Bob’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland, MO with Deacon Jim Leyden officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM Sunday afternoon until the service time. Interment will follow the funeral at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Habitat for Humanity, 1906 Monroe St., Columbia, MO 65201.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

