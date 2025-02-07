Richard “Crazy Dick” Jones, 66, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 3, 2025, at the University Hospital, after a hard and brief fight with cancer.

Richard was born on October 24, 1958, in Columbia, Missouri, to Edmon and Oneta Roberts Jones. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1977, and soon after, he began his career with Anheuser-Busch of Columbia, where he proudly served for 10 years as the “Bud Man.” His time there left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

In 1988, Richard took a bold step into entrepreneurship by starting Clean Cut Services. His strong work ethic quickly led to success, and soon after, he expanded his business ventures by opening Crazy Dick’s Lawn and Garden and Crazy Dick’s Quick Stow, both of which became well-known local staples.

Richard married Cindy Murray on May 11, 2013, and together they shared a life full of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Richard is survived by his wife Cindy; his children Lindsey Lortie and Chris, Brandon Murray and Amy, and Lacey Perez and Mitch. He also leaves behind his adored grandchildren Brendan, Alivia, Owen, Mila, Ella, Danny, and Emma Jean.

Richard is further survived by his sisters, Gail Lawrence and Shelia Barnhart, as well as a host of extended family and friends who will forever cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 2-6 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge of Columbia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard’s name to Welcome Home in Columbia, Missouri, a cause close to his heart.

Rest in peace, Crazy Dick. You will be missed more than words can express.