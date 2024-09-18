Richard Allen Nistendirk, 84, of Hartsburg, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at River City Living Community.

Richard was born on February 7, 1940, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the beloved son of August Fritz and Nona Elizabeth (Niemeyer) Nistendirk.

A lifelong resident of central Missouri, Richard graduated from Southern Boone County High School in 1958 and earned a degree in agriculture from the University of Missouri in 1962. During his time at the university, he was a proud member of the FarmHouse Fraternity, where he formed lasting memories. A devoted fan of the Missouri Tigers, Richard enjoyed supporting his alma mater throughout his life and was a proud season ticket holder for MU basketball for several years.

In 1964, Richard married Leona Elizabeth Johnson, the love of his life, on June 13 at Cedar City Baptist Church in Cedar City, Missouri. The couple recently celebrated 60 years of marriage before Leona’s passing on July 15, 2024. Their family finds solace in knowing that they are reunited in heaven after only a brief separation.

Following their wedding, Richard and Leona spent several years in Nebraska before returning to central Missouri, where they settled in Hartsburg on the family farm. He served in the Missouri Army National Guard and continued his service in the Nebraska National Guard during their time in Nebraska. Richard was employed at Alcon Pharmaceuticals in Nebraska from 1963 to 1969.

Upon their return to Missouri, Richard began a successful career as an Appliance Sales Associate at Sears, where his outgoing personality and ability to connect with people made him a natural fit for the role. He worked at Sears until 1993, later holding various sales positions, including at Blattner Home Furnishings, before retiring in 2002.

He was a longtime member of Peace United Church of Christ, where he served on the church board. In addition, he was a founding member of the Hartsburg Lions Club and contributed his time as an election judge for many years.

Richard maintained an active lifestyle by walking, running and biking on the Katy Trail nearly every day. His passion for fitness led him to participate in 5K races, and over the years, he competed in hundreds of events. He was a proud member of the Jefferson City Road Runners Club and volunteered with both the Katy Trail and the Heart of America Marathon in Columbia, Mo.

Having a well-rounded array of hobbies, Richard had a passion for musicals and enjoyed listening to soundtracks from various shows. He enjoyed attending performances at theaters in the area and held season tickets at the Lyceum for many years. He and Leona also enjoyed country dancing in their younger years with friends and later in life catching the hottest shows in Branson. He enjoyed the many trips he took with Leona, including cruising through the Panama Canal, camping trips through the western states, exploring national parks, and celebrating 25 years of marriage in Hawaii.

He was proud to be recognized as living on a Missouri Century Farm in 2012. He loved being out in nature and working on the farm. He ran a small cattle operation for many years and took immense pride in his garden each year. He enjoyed making pumpkin bread with fresh cooked pumpkins for his grandchildren and canning much of his harvest from the garden. He found solace on his farm and found peace in watching the deer, turkey and simply watching the world go by.

Richard was always dedicated to supporting his family, especially his wife Leona. He rarely missed sporting events and activities his grandchildren were involved with including SBC soccer matches, basketball games, and track meets. Leona and Richard shared a true partnership, lending a helping hand to family members in their time of need.

Richard’s social and outgoing personality paired with his incredible sense of humor made him a man that people couldn’t help but love. His dedication and involvement in his local communities and the love he had for his family left a mark that others will cherish for years to come. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father and loving grandfather and will be immensely missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.

Survivors include: his son, Mark Nistendirk (Sonya) of Hartsburg, Mo.; two grandchildren, Mason Nistendirk (Mary Kate) and Morgan Nistendirk; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Calvin Nistendirk; brother-in-law, Orville “Buck” Johnson of Dawson, Ga.; and two nieces, Teresa Whitley (Lance) and Marla Rubsam (Bob).

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Leona.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Peace United Church of Christ, 121 S. 1st Street, Hartsburg, MO 65039. Richard’s memorial service will follow his visitation at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Reverend Michael Tatum officiating. Military honors will conclude his service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Peace United Church of Christ by mailing donations to Peace UCC, P.O. Box 19, Hartsburg, MO 65039.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.