Ray Freeman, 70, of Ashland, MO passed away at his home on May 9, 2025.

Ray was born in Moberly, MO on August 3, 1954, a son of Wilbert R. and Doris Smith Freeman. Prior to retirement, he was self-employed as the owner and operator of Freeman Tile in Ashland. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed going on vacation. His favorite hobbies included bowling and archery winning several awards for his talents and enjoyed the shooting sports.

He is survived by his parents, Wilbert R. Freeman and Doris M. Freeman of Macon, MO; two daughters, Tia (Paul) Archambault of Hartsburg, MO and Tara (Adam) Martin of Ashland; a brother, William “Bubby” Freeman of Macon; a sister, Susan (Parviz) Avazpour of Spring Hill, KS; and his grandchildren, Ahna and Braxton Grant.

He was preceded in death by his life partner, Joyce Teel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

