Peggy Carlene Brinegar, 90, of Ashland, MO passed away July 12, 2025, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Peggy was born on May 30, 1935, in Ashland a daughter of Lemon and Allene Batye Sapp. She married Presley Brinegar on January 10, 1954. Presley preceded her in death on November 22, 2003.

Peggy was a rural mail carrier and had made custom draperies from her home. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting. Peggy enjoyed working in her yard and caring for her flower gardens, fishing on the Osage River with her family and participating in the Red Hat Society. During high school she played on the girls’ basketball team and later coached soft ball. Her favorite holidays were July 4th and Thanksgiving. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Chris Brinegar and wife, Julie and Randy Brinegar and wife, Bonnie. Also cherishing her memory are her grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan and JoDee Brinegar and Deane Blackwell and great grandchildren, Noah and Sam Blackwell and Adonis and Sarah Grace Brinegar.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her brothers, Rex and William Sapp and her sisters, Anita Sapp and Opal Nichols.

A Celebration of Life honoring Peggy will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Johnson Cemetery, c/o Connie Rouse, 10651 E. Engelwood Rd., Ashland, MO 65010 to help maintain the rural cemetery.

