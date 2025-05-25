Norman Wayne Martie, 68, of Holts Summit, peacefully passed away at home on May 21, 2025, with his loving family by his side.

Norman was born on August 14, 1956, in Columbia, Missouri to the late Charles Earl and Elizabeth Mae (Graham) Martie. On July 5, 2002, he married Cynthia Craghead in Columbia, Missouri. He served his country in the U. S. Marines. He enjoyed taking care of the yard, gardening, and fishing.

Norman is survived by his wife, Cynthia; siblings, Omar Smith, David Smith, Eugene Creason, Donna Brown, Mary Lynes, Roberta Martie-Moss, Joyce Baker, Donna Voggs, Linda Shumaker, Barbara Swift and Vannesa Routh.

Norman was also preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Martie and Norman Creason

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral

Home, Ashland, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time for the service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cindy Martie, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland, MO 65010.

