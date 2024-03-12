Neile Kreutzer, November 29, 1944 – February 14, 2024 of Shawnee, KS

Neile Anne Kreutzer, 79, was born to Neil and Betty Von Arb November 29, 1944 in Kansas City MO, who preceded her in death. As did her beloved husband Keith Kreutzer. She is survived by her daughter Kelly and son-in-law Tom Redford of Ashland, Missouri; son Stephen Kreutzer of Mission, Kansas; and granddaughter Ella Redford of Columbia, Missouri; two brother-in-laws, two cousins, many nieces and one nephew.

She was raised in Johnson County, KS and studied classical piano, went to school for dental assisting for a time, worked some in modeling, as a small business owner and as a receptionist for a few different companies. Neile was shy but smart, funny, and had a beautiful smile. She loved reading mysteries, doing crosswords, having multiple pets (she had a paw print tattoo), cooking good food (which she excelled at), gardening, traveling the world, and spending time with adored friends.

Family was always important to “Neile Anne”, as she was called by close friends and family. She was a dutiful daughter and generous friend who could always be counted on. She was a devoted and loving wife to Keith for 54 wonderful years. They truly enjoyed each other’s company and social activities, especially dancing and traveling together. Neile was a wonderful mother who actively participated in PTA and helped with Kelly and Stephen’s activities throughout their time at home and beyond – always nurturing and supportive. The greatest joy later in her life was as grandmother “Nene” to Ella Grace. They both loved reading and Neile enjoyed reading books that Ella picked out for her at the library.

Neile’s passing leaves us heartbroken and she will be profoundly missed.

A Celebration of Neile’s Life will be held March 23, 2024 from 3-5 pm at Grand Street Cafe 8815 Renner Blvd Lenexa KS. And if you cannot make it, please raise a glass of wine, listen to the Muppet Movie song “Moving Right Along” and toast this lovely lady!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Neile’s memory to: www.HSGKC.org/donate