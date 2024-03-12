Nancy A. Richardson, 91, a resident of Hartsburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Boone Hospital Center.

Nancy was born on May 15, 1932, in Hartsburg, the daughter of Herman Wintermeyer and Emma (Schurmann) Wintermeyer. On October 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to C.L. Richardson, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Nancy was a beloved member of the community known for her unwavering dedication to family and work. She was the cornerstone of C.L. Richardson Construction for over 70 years alongside her husband, C.L. Nancy’s legacy lives on through the memories she created with her loved ones. Known for her grace, kindness, and great sense of humor, Nancy will be remembered for her selflessness and ability to care for those around her without hesitation. Her devotion to family was unwavering, always ensuring that their needs were met with love and compassion. Nancy’s presence will be deeply missed but her legacy of love and dedication will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

She was a devoted mother to Debbie Crump and husband Gary of Jefferson City, Dave Richardson and wife Robin of Hallsville, Diann Holliday and husband Matt of Hartsburg; son-in-law, Nathan Lacy of Hartsburg. Nancy cherished her role as a grandmother to 13 grandchildren, great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and one grandchild on the way. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family to numerous nieces and nephews whom she held dear.

Nancy was preceded in death by parents; her husband C.L.; daughter Donna Lacy; four brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Peace United Church of Christ or Goshen Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home PO Box 68 Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richardson Family.