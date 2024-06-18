Michael “Mike” Steven Thompson, 66, of Russellville, completed his final trip around the bases and crossed the plate to his eternal home on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at home surrounded by his family.

His life began on March 17, 1958, to James and Helen (Bowden) Thompson of Jefferson City, MO. He was a 1976 graduate of Jefferson City High School where he excelled in the Jay band and baseball. On June 9, 1979, he was united in marriage to Deborah Kennedy who survives at the home.

Mike worked as a paper boy in Jefferson City and proudly served as a soda jerk at Whaley’s East End in his developmental years. He spent many years in the restaurant management business before following his dream of entrepreneurship as owner and operator of Thompson Management Group/Midstate Janitorial in 2000.

Mike could be found many days at a local ball field either coaching, watching, or even playing the game he loved. He enjoyed talking Cardinals baseball and telling stories of his younger playing days. Later in life, he loved following his kids and grandkids throughout their sports seasons.

He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Russellville where he taught Sunday School and worked with the kids in the Awanas program for many years, cooked Easter Sunrise breakfast, and narrated in the annual cantatas.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Debbie; son Preston (Kami) of Fulton; daughters, Anna Tyler and Lauren (Jacob) Gier both of Russellville; along with 6 grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Hunter, Charlotte, Asher, Audrey; his mother, Helen Thompson and brother, Mark (Teri) Thompson both of Jefferson City; sister, Sandy Hagenhoff of Taos; brothers-in-law Don (Sarah) Kennedy of Brazito; and Paul (Sherri) Kennedy of Russellville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Thompson; father and mother-in-law, James and Mary “Johanna” Kennedy; and a brother-in-law, Doug Hagenhoff.

Visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Russellville.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Russellville with Bro. Mike Nichols and Bro. Alan Earls officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Olive Church Building Fund; Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Jefferson City; or to Deborah Thompson (for their grandchildren’s future educational needs.

Services entrusted to Trimble Funeral Homes – Russellville. trimblefunerals.com