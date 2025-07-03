Michael “Mike” W. Filkins, age 58, of Linn, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Born on September 7, 1966, in Kirksville, Mike was the son of Jerry “Butch” Filkins, who survives in St. James, and the late Joyce (Courtney) Filkins.

He grew up in the Hazel Creek community near Greentop, known for bluegrass gospel and farm families. He graduated from Kirksville High School in 1984 and went on to serve his country with pride and honor in the United States Navy as an Engineman 2nd Class on The USS Conserver (ARS-39) 1987-1991.

On October 31, 2015, Mike married the love of his life, Cynthia “Cindy” Stotler. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, adventure, and deep affection. Cindy survives at their home.

Mike worked at Unilever in Jefferson City, where he was a valued employee and friend to many.

A man of many passions, Mike had a deep love for the outdoors. He found peace in hunting, fishing, and boating, and joy in collecting and working on firearms. He had a great appreciation for music—especially Johnny Cash—and was a talented musician himself, often strumming the guitar or banjo. His playful spirit and sense of humor were unforgettable. Whether it was his quirky love of gardening in the buff or his lighthearted and often inappropriate jokes, Mike knew how to bring a smile to those around him.

But above all, Mike cherished time with his family, close friends, and Navy brothers. He was fiercely loyal, endlessly supportive, and always ready with a story, a laugh, or lending a helping hand with a knack to fix anything.

In addition to his father and wife of nine years, Mike is survived by his daughter, Katherine (Filkins) Semaan and her husband Michael of Fulton; three stepdaughters, the late Athena Surface, Lindsay Thomas and her husband Jon of Jefferson City, and Danielle Raithel of Wardsville; two stepsons, Kent Dunwiddie of Jefferson City and Troy Surface of Jefferson City; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Madison, Mya, Lillian, Hannah, Alexis, Kolton, George, and Henry; three great grandchildren, Mason, Ashton, Eryn; his beloved pets Zeus and Cooper, his grand dog Mahina; one brother, Richard Filkins of Naples, Florida; two sisters, Angela Egloff and her husband Mike of Ashland and Cheryl Whitney and her husband Dan of Smithton, Illinois; and his Navy brothers Kelly Kilgore, Kevin Hughes, and Tom Little, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mike’s spirit was larger than life—kind, mischievous, loyal, and endlessly loving. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, music, and heartfelt memories that will live on in all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025, at Morton Chapel in Linn with Funeral Services to follow at 6:00 p.m. Graveside Service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Hazel Creek Union Cemetery near Kirksville with full military honors.

In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Columbia Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, Missouri (897-2214)